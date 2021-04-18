ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Jabeur books WTA Charleston title clash with Sharma

  • Trailing 5-6 in the first set, Sharma saved four set points to force a tiebreaker, in which she converted her only set point.
AFP 18 Apr 2021

MIAMI: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pummelled Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday to book a title showdown in the WTA 250 tournament in Charleston against Australia's Astra Sharma.

Jabeur avenged a straight-sets loss to Kovinic in the semi-finals of last week's tournament on the same green clay courts in Charleston, shaking off some apparent queasiness late in the first set.

She needed 10 set points to pocket the frame, finally converting with a backhand winner.

"She didn't give me any free points," Jabeur said. "It was a tough game for both. I'm glad I responded well for the next game."

Kovinic, who fell to Veronika Kudermetova in last week's final, was down two breaks when she dug in again late in the second set, saving four match points before Jabeur flicked a winner past her.

Jabeur, who is at a career-high ranking of 27th in the world, earned a meeting with 165th-ranked Sharma, who cooled off red-hot Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

Sharma, 25, ended the 19-year-olds eight-match winning streak, which had included the first title of her career last week in Bogota.

Trailing 5-6 in the first set, Sharma saved four set points to force a tiebreaker, in which she converted her only set point.

"In the tiebreak, I thought I did a good job, holding my nerve, weathering the storm of her good shots," Sharma said. "I thought she's such a clean ball-striker, such a tough opponent that I was mentally prepared for her to hit those. I tried my best to beat her with my physicality, wear her down."

