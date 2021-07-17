Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

Pakistan reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day amid concerns of a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, Pakistan reported 2,783 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since May 23 when 3,060 infections were recorded.

The national positivity ratio was recorded at 5.65%, a decrease from a day earlier when it stood at 6.1%.

Country sees alarming rise in Covid-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, 49,247 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests conducted to 15,345,158. So far, Pakistan has confirmed 986,668 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The novel virus claimed 39 more lives in the past 24 hours. The death toll has now jumped to 22,760. Overall, there are 45,579 active cases and 2,508 critical cases.

Meanwhile, 1,000 new recoveries from the deadly virus has taken the tally to 918,329.

Sindh has once again become the most Covid-19-affected province as the total number of cases there have reached 354,103 beating Punjab, which was on top. Sindh has also confirmed 100 cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Moreover, Punjab on Friday also confirmed 50 cases of the Delta variant.

In a presser on Friday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the Covid's Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the South Asian region and Pakistan is at risk from this disaster.

The minister maintained that people vaccinated against the coronavirus have a 7.5 times less chance of contracting the Delta variant as compared to the unvaccinated ones. “Even those who have been administered the first dose of the vaccine are at four times less risk of getting infected,” Umar pointed out.