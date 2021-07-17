Kohistan bus incident: High-level Chinese team arrives

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Chinese investigative team arrived in Islamabad on Friday to take a briefing from Pakistani counterparts on Kohistan bus incident in which nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis lost their lives on July 14, 2021.

Sources said that the Chinese team would visit the site of the bus incident where the Pakistani authorities would give them a comprehensive briefing on the incident and would also share the findings so far. Initially, the Foreign Office had stated that the bus carrying Chinese workers plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast. However, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday, said that initial investigations into the Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of “explosives”.

“Terrorism cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in which, according to the PM House, the prime minister assured him that “no effort would be spared to fully investigate the incident”.

