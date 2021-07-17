ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Ali Hussain 17 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: A day after its announcement, Pakistan, on Friday, postponed the Afghan peace conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad from July 17-19, 2021 until after Eid Al-Adha on the request of the Afghan government, as its delegation was already scheduled to hold talks with Taliban in Doha.

Top Afghan leadership, representing various ethnic and political groups, including representatives of President Ashraf Ghani’s administration were invited to attend the conference, which got postponed at the eleventh hours without mentioning any reason.

“The Afghan peace conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad from 17-19 July 2021 has been postponed until after Eid Al-Adha. The new dates of the said conference will be announced later,” Foreign Office announced through a brief statement without citing any reason behind postponement of the moot.

Pakistan, on Thursday, announced a three-day peace conference and invited representatives from a cross section of the Afghan political society other than the Taliban to participate.

Sources, however, maintained that the Afghan government excused itself from participation in the conference, citing its negotiation team’s pre-scheduled engagement in Doha to hold talks with the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has also reportedly urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to postpone the conference.

Both Prime Minister Khan and President Ghani are in Uzbekistan, attending international conference on "Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, chairman High Peace Council and leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Karim Khalili, former vice president Mohammad Younus Qanooni, former warlord and leader of Hizb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Jamiat-e-Islami leaders including Ismail Khan and Ata Mohammad Noor, first Deputy Chairman of the Afghan Senate Sayed Hamed Gailani, member of Wolesi Jirga from Paktiya Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Abdul Rashid Dostum’s son Batur Dostum, the current first Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of the Afghan Parliament Mirwais Yasini and former Afghan envoy to Pakistan Umar Zakhilwal, were among the prominent persons that had been invited to the conference.

The development comes following the allegations by the top Afghan leadership – first vice president Amrullah Saleh – accusing Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to have issued an “official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the PAF” Pakistan, however, rejected the allegations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Ashraf Ghani Taliban Afghan government Dr Abdullah Abdullah

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer killed

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters