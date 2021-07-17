ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (July 16, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (July 16, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2050
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2100
Indus                              2200
Bajwa                              2150
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2200
United                             2150
Abdullah Textile                   2100
Indus                              2300
Bajwa                              2200
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2400
Suriya Tex                         2350
United                             2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2400
Nadeem Textile                     2350
Indus Dyeing                       2400
Abdullah Textile                   2250
Lucky Cotton                       2300
22/1.
Bajwa                              2350
United                             2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2400
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2550
Amin Text                          2500
Shadman Cotton                     2450
Diamond Int'l                      2450
Lucky Cotton                       2450
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2600
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2650
Al-Karam                           2650
Jubilee Spinning                   2550
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2600
Lucky Cotton                       2550
Diamond Intl                       2600
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2650
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3350
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3700
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3500
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2450
Amin                               2450
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Bajwa                              2450
Nadeem Textile                     2450
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3700
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2600
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2780
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.                              1650
Kasim Tex                          1530
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1800
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            190.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         205.00
75/36/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            144.00
Rupali                           142.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            154.00
Rupali                           152.00
100/36/0
Imported                         159.00
Local                            133.00
Rupali                           124.00
100/48/INT
Local                            141.50
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         163.00
150/48/0
Imported                         143.00
Local                            123.50
Rupali                           120.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         149.00
Local                            126.00
Rupali                           124.00
300/96/0
Imported                         130.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           108.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         141.00
Local                            119.50
Rupali                           116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         148.00
Local                            129.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         150.00
Local                            133.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         166.00
Local                            154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         185.00
Local                            154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         143.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         142.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         144.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         130.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         126.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         135.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    167.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     170.00
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        176.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             178.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        181.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               193.00
A. A. Cotton                     193.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     181.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     203.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    216.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    232.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 205.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               207.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                263.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           207.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            240.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     158.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     161.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     178.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           194.00
A. A. Cotton                     193.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     198.00
IFL                              190.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       200.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            202.00
IFL (52 48)                      204.00
A. A. Cotton                     203.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    210.00
Zainab (Combed)                  211.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            213.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 218.00
Zainab (Combed)                  223.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      223.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          237.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  235.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            233.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 248.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            256.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           271.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             203.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             208.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             218.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             228.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     238.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     248.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       215.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  213.00
I.C.I. Bright                    216.00
Rupali 1.D                       215.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  213.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               213.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      215.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             216.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          217.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                360.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                360.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 12.07.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

