KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 433,086,476 254,552,354 17,503,000,831 9,690,823,191 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,135,498,903 (1,172,046,773) (36,547,869) Local Individuals 11,967,335,828 (12,637,586,661) (670,250,832) Local Corporates 6,593,305,210 (5,886,506,507) 706,798,701 ===============================================================================

