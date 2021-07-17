Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
433,086,476 254,552,354 17,503,000,831 9,690,823,191
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,135,498,903 (1,172,046,773) (36,547,869)
Local Individuals 11,967,335,828 (12,637,586,661) (670,250,832)
Local Corporates 6,593,305,210 (5,886,506,507) 706,798,701
===============================================================================
