Ford recalls 775,000 Explorer SUVs

  • "Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel," Ford said.
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Ford announced Friday it is recalling about 775,000 Explorer vehicles due to a problem in the rear of the car that can reduce steering control and increase crash risk.

The automaker will address a joint issue in the popular sport utility vehicle that can lead to a fractured "toe link" in the back of the auto, the company said in a press release.

"Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel," Ford said.

A fracture "significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," the company.

More than 85 percent of the affected autos are in North America, with the rest coming from China and other international markets.

Ford quarterly US auto sales rise on strong SUV, EV demand

The vehicles were built at plants in Chicago and at a Russian plant between 2013 and 2017. Ford said it knows of six allegations of injury related to the issue in North America.

The Explorer was Ford's top-selling SUV in the United States in the first half of 2021.

Ford also announced two other smaller recalls.

It recalled about 35,000 2020 F-350 pickup trucks due to a weld issue at the rear of the vehicle and about 41,000 2020-21 Lincoln Aviators due to improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses. Ford said it knows of no injuries in either case.

