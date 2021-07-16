ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month high as demand recovers

  • September arabica coffee rose 1.8% to $1.5980 per lb.
  • October raw sugar rose 0.1% to 17.35 cents per lb, having hit a two-week low of 16.73 cents on Tuesday.
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

LONDON: London cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest in 1-1/2 months on Friday after data showed a strong recovery in demand in Asia and north America, while arabica coffee hit a two week peak.

COCOA

September London cocoa rose 0.6% to 1,659 pounds per tonne at 1109 GMT, having hit its highest since late May at 1,665 pounds.

North American cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, rose to 123,719 tonnes in the second quarter, up 11.68% from a year earlier, data showed.

Asia's second quarter cocoa grind rose 9% year-on-year to 220,865 tonnes, data showed.

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month peak, raw sugar hits 2-week trough

Deliveries of cocoa beans to Ivory Coast's two main ports have slowed in recent weeks as an energy crisis hit industries in the world's top cocoa growing nation, exporters and cocoa cooperative officials said.

Overall though, cocoa supplies remain ample following bumper harvests in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

September New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,419 a tonne, not far off the near one month high hit on Monday.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee rose 1.8% to $1.5980 per lb.

Arabica is gaining support from a stronger Brazilian real versus the dollar and from shipping bottlenecks that have delayed flows from top producer Brazil.

Green coffee stocks stored at US ports fell 35,678 60-kg bags to 5.78 million by end June, near the lowest since 2015.

Arabica coffee hits 3-week high on Brazil frost fears

Brazilian coffee farmers sold 48% of this year's crop by July 13, a quicker selling pace than seen at this time last year as coffee prices hover around the highest in four years.

September robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $1,765 a tonne, having hit its highest in more than 2-1/2 years on Monday.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 0.1% to 17.35 cents per lb, having hit a two-week low of 16.73 cents on Tuesday.

Dealers said sugar's price bias is currently neutral, caught between uncertain over the recovery in demand and concerns over the crop in top producer Brazil, with cold temperatures are set to return next week.

August white sugar rose 1% to $440.50 a tonne.

cocoa beans coffee prices cocoa crop sugar prices coffee bars coffee producer coffee farmers coffee sales coffee output

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month high as demand recovers

Lucky Motor announces agreement for production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

Pakistan is at risk from Covid's Delta variant, warns Asad Umar

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

ECC has approved financial setoff mechanism for govt-owned IPPs: Hammad Azhar

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate jumps to 6.1% as situation worsens

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters