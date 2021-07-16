ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan Peace Conference in Pakistan postponed

  • A number of senior Afghan political leaders had been invited to the conference
  • Gathering aimed at giving fresh impetus to peace efforts in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk 16 Jul 2021

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said on Friday that the three-day Afghan Peace Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad from 17 to 19 July has been postponed.

"New dates will be worked out after Eid Al-Adha," Khan said in a Twitter message.

The ambassador, however, did not convey the reason for the postponement.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan was hosting a conference on Afghanistan to give fresh impetus to the efforts for peace in the country.

“Pakistan is hosting the Afghan Peace Conference on July 17-19 … to provide momentum to the ongoing efforts for peace in Afghanistan,” Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly media briefing.

“The aim of the forthcoming peace conference is to engage with and consult all sides on the Afghan peace process. We hope that this conference will provide impetus to the ongoing efforts for peace in Afghanistan,” the spokesman said while explaining the objective of the conference.

Pakistan envoy warns of danger in militias fighting Afghan Taliban

A number of senior Afghan political leaders had been invited to the conference.

According to Tolo News, 21 prominent Afghan leaders including Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Salahuddin Rabbani, Ismail Khan, Ata Mohammad Noor, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Batur Dostum and Mirwais Yasini had been invited to the conference in Islamabad.

Afghan peace talks peace in Afghanistan Pakistan Foreign office Pak Afghan soil

Afghan Peace Conference in Pakistan postponed

Lucky Motor announces agreement for production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

Pakistan is at risk from Covid's Delta variant, warns Asad Umar

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

ECC has approved financial setoff mechanism for govt-owned IPPs: Hammad Azhar

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate jumps to 6.1% as situation worsens

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters