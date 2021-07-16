ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Proton Pakistan reduces prices of Saga and X70

  • Company slashes Rs50,000 on Saga sedan, and Rs100,000 on X70 Executive
Syed Ahmed 16 Jul 2021

Proton Pakistan has announced a much-awaited reduction in its car prices in view of the forthcoming Auto Policy 2021-2026.

The company has reduced Rs50,000 on the ex-factory prices of different variants of the Saga sedan. After the reduction, the M/T version of the car will be available at Rs1,925,000 against its previous rate of Rs1,975,000, while the A/T version will be sold at Rs2,075,000 against its old price of Rs2,125,000. The new price tag of Saga ACE will be Rs2,175,000.

Similarly, Proton Pakistan has also slashed up to Rs100,000 on both variants of X70 Executive. The crossover SUV will now cost Rs4,590,000 and Rs4,890,000 against old prices of Rs4,690,000 and Rs4,990,000, respectively.

Proton Pakistan delays vehicle delivery by another two months

The price cut comes after Proton confirmed a delay of another two months in the delivery of their Completely Built Units (CBUs) following a halt in car production in Malaysia.

The development means that the customers who had booked their Proton Saga and Proton X70s as early as March this year will have to wait another two months, subject to an improved coronavirus situation in Malaysia.

It anticipated another two months' delay due to the hold-up in supplies of CBUs and CKDs amid the alarming pandemic situation in Malaysia.

The Covid-19 situation has worsened in Malaysia with the country reporting up to 8,000 daily cases. Taking drastic measures to control the pandemic, its government issued an official notification to extend the Full-Movement-Control-Order (FMCO) until further notice.

