ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
FFL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
GGGL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
GGL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
NETSOL 171.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.72%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PRL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.7%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.94%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (0.17%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By ▲ 120.24 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By ▲ 63.62 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 26.01 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones

  • With this new capability, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously - even if your phone battery is dead, say Facebook engineers in blog post
AFP Updated 16 Jul 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has announced the launch of a trial aimed at freeing its users from smartphones.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Facebook engineers said the new feature would allow for the hugely popular service be used on multiple "non-phone" devices without needing to connect to the smartphone app.

"With this new capability, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously - even if your phone battery is dead," the blog post said.

Since its launch in 2009 as a smartphone messaging app, WhatsApp has amassed more than two billion users around the world and been acquired by Facebook.

After latest update, WhatsApp will now share User information with Facebook

WhatsApp can already be used on "companion devices," such as computers, but exchanges are routed in such a way that if a person's smartphone is offline or has zero battery, it won't work.

Other issues can arise as well, such as frequent disconnection.

"The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles" by no longer requiring a smartphone to perform every operation, the company said.

The new capability will be expanded more broadly as it is refined, Facebook added.

It also made assurances that WhatsApp's security measures will still work under the new system.

"Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect."

facebook whatsapp smartphones

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Independent power producers: CCoE approves Power Division's summary

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Petrol price hiked by Rs5.40/litre

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters