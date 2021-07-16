ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
RDS joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage programme

16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: REDtone group today announced that REDtone Digital Services (RDS) has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage programme to bring cloud technologies to Pakistan.

This is a huge achievement for the business ecosystem of Pakistan. Through RDS, public and private sector organizations, SMEs and startups will have direct access to Google Cloud, Google Education and Google Workspace offerings. RDS will extend Google Cloud certified sales, pre-sales and support to customers across the country. RDS will also be working closely with Google Cloud’s startup programme and will extend multiple incentives and resources to the startup community in Pakistan.

Owing to various initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommu-nication Authority (PTA), Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan has witnessed improvement in the IT infrastructure and growth in IT exports. As a result, international investors and conglomerates are now considering Pakistan as a future IT hub.

Speaking on the appointment, Mahnoor Nadeem, Chief Executive Officer, RDS and Group Vice President, REDtone said, “Pakistan is at the cusp of a digital revolution. With our strong economic and fiscal policies, it was heartening to see Google Cloud want to enter Pakistan through RDS.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

