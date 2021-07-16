ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
386 fresh cases, 13 deaths reported: Corona positivity rate increases to 2.22pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

LAHORE: With surge in virus cases, the overall corona positivity rate in Punjab has increased to 2.22 percent, as out of total 17,325 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 386 fresh cases and 13 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 349,111 and death toll to 10,852.

With the recovery of 191 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 329,203. On the other hand, as many as 1,030 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 916,373 with recovery rate of 93.4 percent.

During the last 24 hours, out of 386 fresh corona cases, 194 cases were reported from Lahore only with four deaths. About 91 deaths were reported in Rawalpindi.

Likewise, during the last 24 hours, five deaths were reported from Multan and one each from Muzaffargarh and Sialkot.

Sources in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department claimed that the provincial government may impose strict restrictions on Eid-ul-Azha, if corona cases continue to rise. The restrictions include: ban on public transport, closing down of parks and other recreational places including dining inside restaurants.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 179,850 cases and 4,351 deaths, Rawalpindi 26,979 cases and 1,548 deaths, Faisalabad 21,511 cases and 1,164 deaths, Multan 17,983 cases and 856 deaths, Gujranwala 8,331 cases and 426 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,122 cases and 265 deaths, Sargodha 8,466 cases and 290 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,818 cases and 120 deaths and Sialkot reported 7,125 cases and 237 deaths.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that as many as 118 mobile vaccination camps have been made functional in cattle markets across the province for the facilitation of citizens and prevention of Covid-19 and its all variants.

Vaccination of all citizens is being ensured through these camps in cattle markets while strict precautionary measures implementation are being ensured against Covid-19 and as well as Congo virus, secretary added.

Talking about Indian Coronavirus Variant-Delta, health professionals said this type of virus has a tendency to spread very quickly and the patients are reporting headaches and stomachaches as initial symptoms.

“If a single person in a household caught this type of virus, the whole family could be infected,” they said, adding: “Precautions and the implementation of the SOPs are only ways to keep you protected from the virus.”

On the other hand, the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has chalked out a rescue contingency plan for the Eid-ul-Adha, to ensure prompt response to emergencies across Punjab. A total of 11,130 rescuers will remain on high alert during Eid holidays at various spots of the cities in Punjab. Rescue teams will also be deputed to timely response to Covid-19 emergencies.

Moreover, the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) has conducted 920 liver and kidney transplants in the last two years. Overall 97 bone marrow transplants and 512 cornea transplants were performed in the last two years. As many as 21 public and private hospitals are performing transplants in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

