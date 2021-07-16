ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls in Europe

• Platinum hits one-month high AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Gold edged off a one-month peak on Thursday, weighed down by a...
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Gold edged off a one-month peak on Thursday, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, offsetting support from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish comments and some concerns over a stalling global economy.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,825.61 per ounce by 12:43 pm EDT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,827.40.

The dollar index was up 0.3%, dimming gold’s appeal to other currency holders.

Gold prices had hit a one-month peak earlier in the session after Powell said in congressional testimony the US job market was “still a ways off” from the progress that the central bank wants to see before reducing its support for the economy.

Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said that gold’s move above $1,800 this week along with concerns over a sell-off in equity markets had driven some safe-haven buying of bullion.

“Globally there are some spots that are pretty hot with that Delta variant and China slowing down a bit has sparked concerns about global equity markets, so you’re getting some flight to safety into gold and silver.”

Data on Thursday showed China’s economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter, while US weekly jobless claims dropped to a 16-month low last week.

Non-yielding gold tends to gain in a low interest-rate environment, while some investors also view gold as a hedge against higher inflation.

“We’re still seeing a lot of inflation and it does not seem to be as transitory as everyone thinks,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

Matousek said, given the inflation and lower real interest rates, gold could attract more bids and move towards $1,900 in the coming months.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.1% to $26.26 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.8% to $1,137.99, having earlier hit a one-month high. Palladium slipped 3.9% to $2,717.31 per ounce.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold Bob Haberkorn US gold futures Chair Jerome Powell

Gold falls in Europe

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.