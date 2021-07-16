President visits ISI headquarters

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Thursday and received a briefing on national security dynamics including the situation in Afghanistan.

ISI DG Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid welcomed the president on arrival. The president was briefed on national security dynamics including situation in Afghanistan. President, being keenly interested in the subject, was also briefed on cyber security.

The meeting involved a comprehensive briefing and a discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation.

Dr Alvi appreciated the efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

On April 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the ISI headquarters and received a comprehensive briefing, covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges, including the impact of the Covid-19.

The prime minister, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and federal ministers and advisers, was received at the ISI headquarters by ISI DG Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid.

