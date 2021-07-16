Markets
16 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
587,631,953 334,772,842 17,626,785,259 9,074,175,565
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate 1,009,897,242 (1,209,859,805) (199,962,563)
Local Individuals 13,953,837,406 (14,432,904,597) (479,067,191)
Local Corporates 5,682,128,969 (5,003,099,215) 679,029,754
===============================================================================
