KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 587,631,953 334,772,842 17,626,785,259 9,074,175,565 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate 1,009,897,242 (1,209,859,805) (199,962,563) Local Individuals 13,953,837,406 (14,432,904,597) (479,067,191) Local Corporates 5,682,128,969 (5,003,099,215) 679,029,754 ===============================================================================

