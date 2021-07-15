ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold scales 1-month peak after Fed's Powell calms taper fears

  • Dollar eases off three-month peak
  • Platinum hits one-month high
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

Gold prices extended gains to a one-month peak on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell played down fears of the early easing of monetary support, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,831.70 per ounce, as of 0915 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 16. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,833.10.

In a testimony to the U.S. Congress, Powell said the U.S. job market "is still a ways off" from the progress that the central bank wants to see before reducing its support for the economy, and current high inflation will ease soon.

"The tapering is not yet in the cards and the Fed will continue with its bonds purchases. Therefore we are likely to see more of liquidity in the market which at the end will be helping gold prices," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Gold set to rise for third week on lower yields, virus woes

"At the moment gold prices are likely to consolidate around current level. But we do expect acceleration of the price increases will happen towards the year end."

Key U.S. indicators of inflation this week showed producer prices surged in June to the largest annual gain in more than 10-1/2 years, while consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years.

Non-yielding gold tends to gain in a low interest-rate environment, while some investors also view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

The dollar index backed off from recent highs, while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped.

"As long as the balance sheet remains in an expansionary mode and interest rate being so low, gold still has the potential to move towards $2,000 by the end of this year," said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Mumbai-based Yes Securities.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.3% at $26.31 per ounce, while platinum climbed 1.1% to $1,141.23, its highest level in a month.

Palladium fell 0.7% to $2,808.19 per ounce.

Gold Spot gold US gold futures

Gold scales 1-month peak after Fed's Powell calms taper fears

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Afghan government says it retakes Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters