Pakistan, Uzbekistan can expand bilateral cooperation with mutual effort: Qureshi

  • Says PM's visit to Uzbekistan will further strengthen relationship between the two countries
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan can expand bilateral cooperation in different fields with mutual efforts.

Talking to Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent on Thursday, Qureshi said that Pakistan has deep-rooted brotherly relations with Uzbekistan which are based on historical, religious, and cultural norms.

The minister maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to Uzbekistan and his participation in the International Conference on Central and South Asia will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan all set to sign TTA

He highlighted the visit will build bilateral economic partnerships and enhance trade and economic linkages in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreed to expand bilateral cooperation and understanding in diverse fields and to keep up the momentum of recent high-level exchanges.

Both countries exchanged their views on bilateral relations including political, economic, and trade, culture, people-to-people exchanges, regional connectivity, defence and security, and regional as well as global issues.

Pakistan to sign trade agreements with Uzbekistan

Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in high-level visits and interactions, including the visit of the Uzbek foreign minister to Pakistan and the virtual summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Islamabad and Tashkent also discussed progress on the Trans Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan and underlined the convergence of views in ensuring security, stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

