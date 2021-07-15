ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Amending existing laws: Farogh seeks political parties’ support

Nuzhat Nazar 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said Pakistan needed to amend its existing laws and political parties need to join hands in legislation.

Addressing a seminar on “Lawfare Doctrine for Pakistan” organised by Centre for Law and Security (CLAS), Dr Farogh said justice must be ensured for everyone in the country.

He said there are some amendments needed for the national defence and also the international agreements need some changes.

He said there are countries where lawfare is used as a weapon of war but Pakistan would not use any lawfare for aggressive purposes, while adding that the concept of lawfare was as old as human history. The use of law to achieve goals is called lawfare, he elaborated.

He further added that lawfare theory had been in use since World War II.

He said the Americans changed their approach regarding lawfare as they decided to establish a New World Order after World War II.

“Labour laws are good, but sometimes they are painful to implement,” he said.

The federal minister said Pakistan was a peace loving country and it would not be part of the war of others.

“We have to point out our shortcomings for national defence and we have to take international media, including local media on board and we have to empower the Foreign Office too,” he added.

The minister said the opposition did not allow the government to legislate in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

Parliamentarians should understand the red line, they had to understand that there was a conspiracy against the country and the opposition was politicising sensitive issues, he further added.

He said the ministries of Defence, Law, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Parliament, Attorney General’s Office and the society must all work together, adding that the judiciary, media, and the people must understand the conspiracies against the country.

“In Rekodiq, we agreed with Australia that there would be no arbitration on the refusal of any party. There was no need for this condition. It was not reviewed when we entered into the Broadsheet Agreement as lack of legislation in the Broadsheet and Rekodiq case hurt Pakistan,” Naseem said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

