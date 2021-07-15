ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCSIR establishes help desk at LCCI

LAHORE: Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) has established its Help Desk at the Lahore...
Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) has established its Help Desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The inauguration was jointly performed by the Chairman PSCIR Dr Syed Hussain Abidi, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan. LCCI Executive Committee Member Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar was also present on the occasion.

Chairman PCSIR said that the Help Desk at the LCCI will work as a hotline between business community and the PCSIR. It will play a certain instrumental role for early redress of the problems being faced by the LCCI members. He hailed the LCCI for taking a lead in serving the business community and supplementing efforts of the government for economic wellbeing of the country. He said that the PCSIR is increasing the collaboration with the industry so that those technologies which are demanded by the industry can be rolled out. He said that PCSIR has put in place an online system through which the users can get the access to the results of testing reports online anywhere. This online system will also be provided at the PCSIR Help Desk at the LCCI. The Chairman said that allocation for research and development has been increased considerably in recent times. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the business community attaches a lot of importance to PCSIR as it has important role to play in utilization of indigenous resources for the development and promotion of industrial sector leading to import substitution and export enhancement. He said that there is dearth of quality testing labs in Pakistan so our industry has to get costly certification from abroad.

He said that technology, commercialization, development of standards for quality control and accreditation through state-of-the-art testing labs are some vital areas which need to match with the requirements of modern era. “It is the need of the hour to provide required support to enhance competitiveness of local industries. When institutions like PCSIR will come forward to assist new entrepreneurs for product development as well as the established industrial units for process development etc., then Pakistan will certainly improve in the field of innovation,” he added.

LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan PSCIR Dr Syed Hussain Abidi Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar

PCSIR establishes help desk at LCCI

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.