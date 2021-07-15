ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIAF rejects option of imposing another lockdown

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) has rejected the option of imposing another lockdown in the country, saying the country could not afford to go back to lockdown and also urged the trade and industry to follow the government’s SOPs for curbing the spread of deadly coronavirus.

PIAF Vice Chairman Javed Siddiqi, in a statement, asked the government to avoid issuing threatening statements of re-imposing lockdown, as it would create panic further among the business community as well as the general public. He observed that Covid-19 cases’ fatality rate in Pakistan was very low for which the government was appreciated for taking the immediate measure to control the outbreak in the country. “At the same time, instead of creating an environment of fear and stress, we must recognize the symptoms and exercise as many precautions as possible,” he suggested.

Javed Iqbal Siddiqi said the Eid was an important event for the business community when business liabilities were paid off along with benefits to hundreds of thousands of people attached to different operations of the economic activities; hence, all economic areas should be functioning smoothly during these days.

PIAF vice chairman Javed Siddiqi said that previous lockdowns had created havoc in the whole world as the nations which were giving loans had themselves come under debts. “We were already facing financial crunch due to huge burden of debts. So, lockdown is not a good option,” he added.

Javed Siddiqi observed that the government would have to make visible reduction in taxes to help revive the businesses, which were near to bankruptcies owing to previous slowdowns amidst coronavirus.

According to data, Pakistan’s foreign direct investment dropped by more than 33 percent in 10 months of the current fiscal year.

He said that like the domestic industry Covid-19 crisis had also forced the global investors to put their new investment plans on hold, while no visible improvement in employment was seen in the country. The small and medium industries (SMEs), the main providers of jobs, are still struggling because of lack of funds and demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdown SOPs PIAF Javed Siddiqi

PIAF rejects option of imposing another lockdown

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.