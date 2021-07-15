Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
15 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 14, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
556,500,298 327,599,733 18,238,542,049 9,888,095,121
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,730,119,330 (1,075,560,914) 654,558,415
Local Individuals 14,232,986,607 (14,653,820,049) (420,833,441)
Local Corporates 5,032,443,590 (5,266,168,563) (233,724,974)
===============================================================================
