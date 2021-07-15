KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 14, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 556,500,298 327,599,733 18,238,542,049 9,888,095,121 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,730,119,330 (1,075,560,914) 654,558,415 Local Individuals 14,232,986,607 (14,653,820,049) (420,833,441) Local Corporates 5,032,443,590 (5,266,168,563) (233,724,974) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021