Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (July 14, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 14.07.2021 VALUE 14.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1171% PA 0.6329% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0956% PA 0.6544% PA For 12 months -0.0055% PA 0.8695% PA For 2 Years -0.0055% PA 1.3695% PA For 3 Years -0.0055% PA 1.6195% PA For 4 years -0.0055% PA 1.8695% PA For 5 years -0.0055% PA 1.9945% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 14.07.2021 VALUE 14.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA For 12 Months 0.0769% PA 0.7981% PA For 2 Years 0.0769% PA 1.2981% PA For 3 Years 0.0769% PA 1.5481% PA For 4 years 0.0769% PA 1.7981% PA For 5 years 0.0769% PA 1.9231% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 14.07.2021 VALUE 14.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3046% PA 1.0546% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA For 12 Months 0.2434% PA 1.1184% PA For 2 Years 0.2434% PA 1.6184% PA For 3 Years 0.2434% PA 1.8684% PA For 4 years 0.2434% PA 2.1184% PA For 5 years 0.2434% PA 2.2434% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 14.07.2021 VALUE 14.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1732% PA 0.5768% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1810% PA 0.5690% PA For 12 Months -0.2055% PA 0.6695% PA For 2 Years -0.2055% PA 1.1695% PA For 3 Years -0.2055% PA 1.4195% PA For 4 Years -0.2055% PA 1.6695% PA For 5 years -0.2055% PA 1.7945% PA ========================================================

