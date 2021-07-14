Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,053,041 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 187,779,210 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,748 new deaths and 552,235 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,605 new deaths, followed by Indonesia with 991 and Russia with 786.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,771 deaths from 33,914,922 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 535,838 deaths from 19,151,993 cases, India with 411,408 deaths from 30,946,074 cases, Mexico with 235,277 deaths from 2,604,711 cases, and Peru with 194,606 deaths from 2,083,567 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 590 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,316,675 deaths from 38,961,729 cases, Europe 1,182,743 deaths from 55,804,827 infections, and the United States and Canada 634,221 deaths from 35,336,369 cases.

Asia has reported 610,905 deaths from 41,859,674 cases, the Middle East 153,814 deaths from 9,725,951 cases, Africa 153,507 deaths from 6,027,506 cases, and Oceania 1,176 deaths from 63,158 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.