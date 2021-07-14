ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
ASC 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
FFL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
GGGL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
GGL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
JSCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
MDTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 171.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.32%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
PAEL 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.39%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.75%)
SNGP 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
TELE 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
TRG 166.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.91%)
UNITY 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.84%)
BR100 5,168 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By ▼ -143.75 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,462 Decreased By ▼ -18.98 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,065 Decreased By ▼ -13.12 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt wants to lead Pakistan towards e-governance, e-voting: PM

  • Says in the first phase, all land records in Islamabad will be computerised by August
  • It is important to bring a mechanism that will enable nine million overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes: Imran
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 14 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government's major goal is to lead Pakistan towards e-governance and e-voting.

Addressing a ceremony on Wednesday, Imran said: "We don't value things that genuinely facilitate people and make their lives easier."

He added, "Today, technology has created multiple shortcuts that can be used to make life easier."

Covid vaccine: PM ties easy access to trade revival

The premier highlighted that Shaukat Khanum Hospital has developed software where all the records and documentation are paperless. "This has nullified any chances of corruption or false receipts. Our aim is to bring a similar system in the government."

He stated that in the first phase, all land records in Islamabad will be computerised by August. "Cases on land records stay in court for years and people suffer," the PM said.

"Our next step will be e-voting," PM Khan pointed out. The introduction of electronic voting machines will ensure fair elections, he said.

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

He maintained that for the first time now, we will bring a system that will be trusted by people. The prime minister said that it is important to bring a mechanism that will enable nine million overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes.

Earlier, NADRA, under the Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020, allowed legal heirs to obtain succession certificates within 15 days without going to court.

The move will reduce the burden of litigation on the courts and allow heirs to access their legitimate legal rights quickly and easily.

The system has been targeted to assist Pakistanis living abroad who previously had to come to the country for their inheritance certificates. Now they can get the certificate with biometric verification abroad.

nadra ceremony PM Imran governance facilitating people succession certificates E voting

Govt wants to lead Pakistan towards e-governance, e-voting: PM

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Beijing asks Pakistan to investigate bus blast that killed Chinese nationals

Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

'UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt'

NTDC secures Rs6,400m financing facility

Agri, non-agri products to be registered to maintain identity

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters