Firdous pays tributes to valour, bravery of Kashmiris

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has paid rich tributes to the valour and bravery of Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs Day who have rendered their lives in the struggle against Indian oppression and brutality.

Talking to the media at Lawrence Road here on Tuesday, Dr Firdous regretted the Indian army is gang-raping the Kashmiri women and the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are living in hell. Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a strong ambassador of the rights of oppressed Kashmiris and raised a voice at every global forum to give the right of franchise to the Kashmiris, she said.

The Special Assistant regretted the opposition leaders are affecting a sensitive issue of Kashmir by giving irresponsible statements during the election campaign and reminded the nation that these are the same leaders who never ever redressed the Kashmiris or raised a voice in their favour during their stay in government. They also ignored the Kashmir issue and remained aloof to the suffering and miseries of the oppressed Kashmiris in IOK, she said.

The SACM said that PM Imran Khan is raising his voice for the solution of the core issue of Kashmir and the irresponsible opposition is pointing the finger at armed forces which have rendered invaluable services for the Kashmiris. The opposition should learn to counter Modi's tactics in IOK because the Kashmir issue belongs to whole of Pakistan. The political wrangling of the opposition parties is detrimental to the Kashmir issue as both PML-N and PPP are actually supporting Modi's Kashmir policy vis-a-vis Pakistan, she said.

Dr Firdous said the PML-N is negating Pakistan's long-standing stance over Kashmir by criticizing the state institutions and it seems that the opposition leaders are trying to get some relief by playing with Pakistan-Kashmir policy. She advised the opposition to stop playing with the Kashmir issue for the sake of political concessions.

The Special Assistant said the government is following an organized plan to deal with the monsoon spell. 53 Ml rain was recorded in Shahdara yesterday while its average was 30 Ml in Lahore but Lahorites did not have to use boats for going out. Similarly, nobody wore long shoes for overacting in rain for cheap political publicity as line departments were fully active to perform their duties, she said.

The SACM said that a tank is fully functional at Lawrence road to store 14 lakh gallons of water and another tank is near completion at Kashmir road to store 15 lakh gallons of rainwater. Similarly, two tanks are being constructed at Sheranwala Gate and Qaddafi Stadium to store 15 lakh and 40 lakh gallons of water respectively for future use. This facility will help to water the plants and Aab Pak Authority will filter this water for human consumption, she said.

Dr Firdous said the government has upgraded the system and is fully active to deliver to the masses as it believes in performance than jugglery before media. Responding to a question, she said that Nawaz Sharif used public money and never doled out even a single penny from his pocket for any public welfare project. The PTI has planned to dedicate projects to heroes instead of naming the public sector projects after corrupt absconding leaders who are habitual of riling the courts and the law. Other provinces should follow KP, she maintained.

The SACM said that change in the cabinet is a prerogative of PM and CM. Ironically, the Sharifs continue to change their caste; sometimes they claim to be Kashmiris and on other occasions, they pretend to be arain or awan. The Sharifs should decide about their real identity as the people have fully recognized the deceivers and cheaters of Jati Ummrah and have rejected them. People rejected PML-N in GB and the Kashmiris will also kick them out from AJK.

Dr Firdous advised the Sharif family to stop playing with the Kashmir issue for pleasing the political masters in India and discontinue promoting the Indian narrative against the Pakistan army.

To a question, the SACM said that she spent ten years in the national assembly while Maryam has never made it to the parliament. Such characters can perform acting before people but could not heal the wounds of the masses because the law has exposed those looters who are playing with the courts by using dirty money, concluded the SACM.

