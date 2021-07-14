ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Pakistan

No rainwater accumulates anywhere in city: advisor

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister...
APP 14 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that it rained all over the city yesterday which was good for the environment and despite the rain, no water had accumulated anywhere even though the Meteorological Department had not forecast but the local government of the city was active.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building. He said "I am thankful to all the institutions of the city administration as these departments like the water board, solid waste, DMCs and traffic police are all active."

Due to rains on Shahra-e-Faisal, there was always a problem to overcome, he said, adding that the Sindh government had laid a new drainage line in the entire area of Shahra-e-Faisal due to which no water was accumulated there and no rain water was accumulated from the nursery to Natha Khan Bridge.

He said that the situation was also better at Quaid-e-Azam's residence Wazir Mansion, II Chandragar Road, MA Jinnah Road because a new drainage line was laid towards the Minister Mansion and Shahra-e-Pakistan, Nazimabad, Maripur Road were also clear.

A small amount of water had accumulated at KDA Chowrangi but water was drained from KDA Chowrangi in two hours, he recounted. KDA and Nagan Chowrangi used to suffer from rain problems but now three new outlets had been set up at KDA Chowrangi and its water is diverted towards Gujjar Nalla, the spokesperson said.

The water had accumulated in one place because there was no drainage system, the advisor said, adding that Surjani Town needed some help as it also received water from District West and Central. He suggested that the drainage along the sides of the green line needs to be improved in the way.

