Standard Chartered announces completion of five years of Goal programme

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday announced the completion of five successful years of its flagship Goal Programme in Pakistan.

Goal is the bank’s award-winning, sport-for-development programme that provides financial education and life-skills training to girls aged between 10 and 24. The objective of the Goal programme is to empower young women as economic leaders.

“Goal was launched in Pakistan in 2016 and since its launch, we have impacted more than 16,000 adolescent girls’ lives in Pakistan. It is present in 47 schools across Karachi and Islamabad and more than 3700 girls have been benefited just through the COVID-19 initiatives.

“Along with our implementing partner, Right To Play International, the Goal programme has implemented sports and life skills training to empower and equip young girls with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to be integral economic leaders in their families, communities and societies.”

Commenting on this occasion, Khadija Hashimi, head, corporate affairs and brand & marketing, Africa and Middle East, and country head, Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “It is a proud moment for us at the Standard Chartered to announce the successful completion of five years of Goal in Pakistan. Since the launch we have impacted more than 16,000 girls across the country. We feel there is massive untapped potential waiting to be unlocked for girls in Pakistan. Through this initiative we will continue to provide them with the right tools and knowledge to make informed choices as they move into adulthood, and to empower them to be more active economic participants in their communities.

“Educating girls and giving them the tools to shape their own future has an incredible multiplier effect on economic growth. It leads to increased prosperity not just for individuals but for their communities and the society at large.”

Commenting on the launch, Ali Khayam, country representative, Right To Play International, said, “We have seen incredible results of Goal programme over the last 5 years. The confidence, agency and financial literacy that they acquire enables these young girls to plan their education and careers and to dream big. The programme prepares them to address the many challenges of life and become financial contributors to their families.”

What makes Goal unique is its play rather than classroom-based methodology to get the curriculum messages across. It is also leveraging sports as a dynamic and healthy platform. The physical activities generate fun and help girls remember what they have learnt while giving them a break from the stresses of home life.

Goal’s training curriculum is based on five modules: “Be Money Savvy” focuses on financial education (how to save, invest and open a bank account); “Be Yourself” imparts effective communication skills; “Be Healthy” builds knowledge on health and hygiene; “Be Empowered” teaches girls how to be confident, authentic and stand up for their rights; and “Be Independent” focuses on providing vocational training to girls to enable them to be financially empowered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021