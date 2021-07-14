Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
14 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2237.50 2449.00 9347.00 2315.00 18566.00 33510.00 2919.50 2443.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2237.50 2449.00 9347.00 2315.00 18566.00 33510.00 2919.50 2443.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2468.50 9385.00 2314.00 18541.00 31962.00 2936.00 2410.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2468.50 9385.00 2314.00 18541.00 31962.00 2936.00 2410.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27977.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27977.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.