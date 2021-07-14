KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 545,977,930 309,198,219 17,972,428,367 9,378,819,589 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,202,376,442 (1,077,576,831) 124,799,610 Local Individuals 15,350,449,251 (15,138,358,930) 212,090,321 Local Corporates 4,791,477,909 (5,128,367,841) (336,889,931) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021