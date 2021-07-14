Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
14 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
545,977,930 309,198,219 17,972,428,367 9,378,819,589
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,202,376,442 (1,077,576,831) 124,799,610
Local Individuals 15,350,449,251 (15,138,358,930) 212,090,321
Local Corporates 4,791,477,909 (5,128,367,841) (336,889,931)
