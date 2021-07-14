Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
14 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 159.23 159.14 158.99 158.63 158.37 158.04 157.78
EUR 189.08 189.03 188.97 188.66 188.47 188.18 188.08
GBP 221.29 221.15 220.97 220.49 220.14 219.69 219.41
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.