PCB faces scheduling dilemma for PSL 7 over Australia series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a scheduling dilemma for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it hopes to host a landmark series against Australia in February and March next year.

Since its inception, the PCB has organised the T20 league in the February-March slot. However, according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Australia is set to tour Pakistan for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is during the same period.

With Australia’s visit in mind, the board is considering moving the tournament to the April-May slot, meaning a clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The board has another window between 15 December and 15 February, however, the availability of foreign players will be doubtful as the top five cricketing nations will be busy with national duty.

Another problem with this slot is the lack of venues available. During these months only Karachi’s National Stadium will be suitable to host PSL games as most stadiums of Punjab will experience extreme fog.

In the given scenario, the PCB is more likely to schedule the league in early April to ensure the availability of foreign players that also participate in the IPL, at least for the first phase of the tournament.

The current FTP was negotiated by the previous administration and even when it was being worked on, concerns had been raised as it clashed with the league schedule. However, the board insisted on the series given its significance on the return of international cricket to Pakistan. Australia have not visited the country since 1998-99.