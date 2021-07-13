ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research KOHTM (Kohat Textile Mills Limited) 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.95%

Kohat Textile Mills Limited

BR Research 13 Jul 2021

Kohat Textile Mills Limited (PSX: KOHTM) was set up in in 1967; it started commercial production three years later in 1970. Kohat Textile Mills is a subsidiary company of the holding company, Saif Holding Limited. The former manufactures and sells yarn in the domestic market.

Shareholding pattern

As at June 30, 2020, nearly 78 percent shares are owned by the associated company- Saif Holdings Limited. Close to 11 percent shares are owned by the local general public followed by another 10 percent held in banks, DFIs, NBFIs. The directors, CEO, their spouses and minor children own less than 1 percent shares in the company; the remaining about 1 percent shares are with the rest of the shareholder categories.

Historical operational performance

Kohat Textile Mills earnings have been fluctuating over the years. On the other hand, profit margins fell until FY16, slightly gained until FY19 and slid again in FY20.

After contracting by over 7 percent in FY16, revenue growth was stagnant in FY17 as it grew by less than 1 percent. This was due to the presence of cheaper textile imports, slow demand in exports and currency valuation that made products uncompetitive in the global market. In the local market too, demand for yarn was slow, particularly in the second and last quarters of FY17. Despite this stagnancy in revenue, gross margin improved on the back of cost controls; cost of production fell to nearly 92 percent of revenue, raising gross margin to 8 percent, from 5.9 percent in FY16. An additional Rs 11 million was also brought in through other income; along with this, finance expense also reduced that helped to raise net margin to 1.6 percent for the period, compared to the loss of Rs 19 million in FY16.

In FY18 too revenue growth remained at less than 1 percent. A lot of the textile companies present in the international market in FY18 benefitted from the currency devaluation. Since Kohat Textile Mills is present in the domestic market only, it could not raise revenue through export sales. However, despite revenue remaining flat, gross margin improved to 9.6 percent, on the basis of better product mix and cost reduction; cost of production reduced to make up 90 percent of revenue. While this reflected in the operating margin, net margin, on the other hand, reduced due to an incline in finance and tax expense. The former was due to a rise in interest rates. Thus, net margin fell to 0.45 percent for the year.

The company witnessed one of the highest revenue growths in FY19 at 32 percent, with topline reaching almost Rs 3 billion. This was attributed to a better sales price. Cost of production went down marginally to 89.5 percent, raising gross margin to 10.4 percent. while most other factors remained similar as a percentage of revenue, finance expense went up considerably to consume nearly 4 percent of revenue. This was a result of higher financing rates. However, this was offset by the rise in revenue, thus net margin also increased to 2.3 percent, from less than one percent in FY18.

Revenue contracted again in FY20, by over 12 percent. This was due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in a lock down causing production to halt abruptly. The company operated at a 67 percent capacity, significantly lower than the 100 percent seen last year. With lower revenue, cost of production also made a larger share at nearly 92 percent, bringing gross margin down to 8 percent. Overall operating expenses also made a nigger share in revenue; finance expense also consumed nearly 7 percent of revenue, due to higher borrowing costs that went down only towards the end of FY21. Thus, the company incurred a loss of Rs 65 million.

Quarterly results and future outlook

The first quarter of FY21 saw revenue higher by 41 percent year on year as the lockdown eased and business activities resumed gradually. While gross and operating margin was lower in 1QFY21 than that in 1QFY20, net margin was better at 1.24 percent, due to the significantly lower finance expense as the government lowered the borrowing rate to provide relief to the businesses during Covid-19.

The second quarter of FY21 saw revenue higher by 13.5 percent year on year. Cost of production in the current period significantly went down to nearly 83 percent of revenue, along with finance expense that less than halved year on year in value terms. This largely allowed profit margins to be notably improved than the same period last year. During 1HFY21, capacity also increased by 9 percent, and the plant operated at full capacity.

The third quarter of FY21 also saw higher revenue year on year, by over 43 percent. Cost of production reduced significantly to 77 percent. This allowed gross margin to jump to nearly 23 percent. This also tricked down to the bottomline, with net margin recorded at 12.6 percent. Cumulatively too, topline was 31.4 percent higher while net margin was 9 times higher in value terms.

In order to reduce dependency on natural gas and the changing policy in its regard, the company is relying increasingly on solar energy. This will also help to reduce energy costs. Moreover, with removal of regulatory duty on import of yarn, the company will face more competition in the local yarn market.

© Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yarn Prices textile sector Textile Mill yarn sale KOHTM Kohat Textile Mills Limited Saif Holding Limited

Kohat Textile Mills Limited

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Regional NAB board recommends filing of reference against Hafeez, others

Regulatory duty on educational items doubled

Punjab projects: PM for third-party vigilance for timely completion

Cabinet to take up 22-point agenda today

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters