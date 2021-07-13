Bypassing Sindh govt’s probe: Haleem approaches Centre to form JIT

ISLAMABAD: Opposit-ion Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has reportedly sought legal help from the federal government through establishment of a joint investigation team (JIT) aimed at bypassing the investigation of Sindh government against him, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The federal cabinet which is scheduled to meet today will consider the request of Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is in Islamabad for the last one week.

Right to fair trial is an inviolable right guaranteed by any of the welfare state to its citizens in order to diminish the abuse of law by the authorities. Article 10-A of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 preserves the right of fair trial for persons facing criminal charges and ensures their treatment in accordance with fair trial and due process.

Haleem Adil Sheikh requested the Ministry of Interior to constitute a JIT under Section 19(1) of the ATA, 1997 for the fair investigation of unsubstantiated charges leveled against him in a case FIR No 48/2021 u/s 147 / 148 / 149 / 170/171/186/114/32/27/337(H)(II) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Section 7 of the Anti- Terrorism Act, 1997 registered at Police Station Gadap Town, Karachi on February 16, 2021 by the Sindh Government and booking him in subsequent false FIRs resulting in his unlawful incarceration.

Ministry of Interior forwarded the request of Haleem Adil Sheikh to the Ministry of Law & Justice for their views, which examined the matter and is of the opinion that Section 19(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (Act) provides that if the Government deems it necessary, a Joint Investigation Team shall be constituted headed by an Investigation Officer of the Police not below the rank of Superintendent (BS-18) and other officers of JIT may include equivalent rank from Intelligence Agencies, Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces.

Interior Ministry has proposed that a JIT headed by an officer of the police not below the rank of Superintendent (BS-18) with other officers of equivalent rank from intelligence agencies, armed forces and civil armed forces may be constituted under Section 19(1) of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

