ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

90th Kashmir Martyrs Day today

MIRPUR (AJK): All is set by the people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling either side of the line of control - AJK and...
APP 13 Jul 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): All is set by the people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling either side of the line of control - AJK and IIOJK as well as rest of the world to commemorate the 90th Kashmir Martyrs Day today. There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir on this occasion.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has already appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting both side of LoC and rest of the world to observe July 13 as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the struggle for the completion of Pakistan through annexation of its jugular vein – the Jammu & Kashmir State.

Brief special meetings under the set SOPs to avert threat of the fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic will be held to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu & Kashmir martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives since past 89 years for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In AJK - including Mirpur division, special prayer meetings to mark the historic Kashmir Martyrs Day would be held for Jammu & Kashmir martyrs besides brief congregations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in forcible and unlawful occupation since over last seven decades.

Mirpur Division Commissioner Ch Muhammad Raqeeb, when contacted, told APP here on Monday while unveiling the state elaborated programmes in all three districts of Mirpur division to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland.

The special Kashmir Martyrs Day meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division besides Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

The Kashmir Martyrs Day is observed on July 13 every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man – Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.

LOC IIOJK COVID19 Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Kashmir Martyrs Day Ch Muhammad Raqeeb

90th Kashmir Martyrs Day today

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.