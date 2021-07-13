MIRPUR (AJK): All is set by the people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling either side of the line of control - AJK and IIOJK as well as rest of the world to commemorate the 90th Kashmir Martyrs Day today. There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir on this occasion.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has already appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting both side of LoC and rest of the world to observe July 13 as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the struggle for the completion of Pakistan through annexation of its jugular vein – the Jammu & Kashmir State.

Brief special meetings under the set SOPs to avert threat of the fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic will be held to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu & Kashmir martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives since past 89 years for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In AJK - including Mirpur division, special prayer meetings to mark the historic Kashmir Martyrs Day would be held for Jammu & Kashmir martyrs besides brief congregations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in forcible and unlawful occupation since over last seven decades.

Mirpur Division Commissioner Ch Muhammad Raqeeb, when contacted, told APP here on Monday while unveiling the state elaborated programmes in all three districts of Mirpur division to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland.

The special Kashmir Martyrs Day meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division besides Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

The Kashmir Martyrs Day is observed on July 13 every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man – Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison.