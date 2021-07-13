Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
13 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 12, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
513,629,483 288,946,220 15,767,923,176 7,717,918,849
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,061,625,031 (869,489,174) 192,135,857
Local Individuals 13,292,629,859 (13,521,586,003) (228,956,144)
Local Corporates 4,971,975,003 (4,935,154,716) 36,820,287
===============================================================================
