KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 12, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 513,629,483 288,946,220 15,767,923,176 7,717,918,849 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,061,625,031 (869,489,174) 192,135,857 Local Individuals 13,292,629,859 (13,521,586,003) (228,956,144) Local Corporates 4,971,975,003 (4,935,154,716) 36,820,287 ===============================================================================

