ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh see off late resistance to crush Zimbabwe

AFP 12 Jul 2021

HARARE: Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of a one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Needing a world record 477 to win, the hosts were all out for 256 after brave innings from nightwatchman Donald Tiripano and fast-medium bowler Blessing Muzarabani delayed the tourists' celebrations.

It was the fifth Test victory for Bangladesh outside the country and a fitting send-off for all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who is retiring from the longest format after an unbeaten career-best 150, his fifth Test century, in the first innings.

The visitors formed a guard of honour for Mahmudullah, playing his 50th Test since making his debut in 2009, and let him lead the team on to the pitch for the final day, which began with Zimbabwe 140-3.

New cap Dion Myers added a further 19 in tandem with Tiripano before Bangladesh made a telling breakthrough. Myers eked out 26 from 88 balls, a nuggety innings punctuated by two sixes and helped by two dropped chances by wicketkeeper Liton Das and Shakib al Hasan.

He was undone by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, chipping him straight to Shadman Islam at midwicket.

The departure of Myers triggered a collapse with his wicket the first of four to fall within 19 balls for the addition of 36 runs as Zimbabwe slumped to 176-7 at lunch.

Timycen Maruma and Roy Kaia were both trapped leg before for ducks and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made just one before being bowled by Taskin Ahmed who finished with 4-82.

But Bangladesh's hopes of wrapping up a victory swiftly were dashed as Tiripano and Muzarabani dug in to add 41 for the ninth wicket.

Tiripano made 52 off 144 balls before edging a good-length delivery from Ebadot Hossain and a diving Das made the catch.

Muzarabani finished unbeaten on 30, having faced 51 balls in 93 minutes and struck four fours.

But Bangladesh completed the victory when Richard Ngarava went for a big slog against Mehidy and lost his middle stump. Mehidy finished with 4-66 to give him nine wickets in the match.

The all-format tour by Bangladesh resumes on Friday with the first of three one-day internationals, which will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Bangladesh Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Riyad Test at Harare Sports Club

Bangladesh see off late resistance to crush Zimbabwe

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.