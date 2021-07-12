ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
CM condoles death of Pir Pagara's mother

Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Sibghat Ullah Shah. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family of Peer Pagara.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of death of a child after being bitten by a stray dog in Liaqatabad Lahore.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and sought a report from commissioner Lahore division about this tragic incident.

The chief minister directed to take legal action after determining the responsible and termed this incident a result of criminal negligence of concern authorities. He further directed to take all possible measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

