SCO council meeting: Qureshi leaves for Tajikistan

12 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM), being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 13-14 July 2021. The invitation to the Foreign Minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the host and Chair of the Meeting. The Foreign Ministers of all SCO member states will be participating in the SCO-CFM.

The SCO-CFM deliberates on important regional and international issues and considers documents for approval and adoption by the Council of Heads of State. The Dushanbe SCO-CFM will consider several important documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State in September 2021. The Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with counterparts from member states on the sidelines of the CFM.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also participate in the meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, being held at the Ministerial level. The Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and stress the imperative of a peaceful, negotiated political solution. The Foreign Minister will confer extensively with Foreign Ministers from SCO countries and underscore Pakistan's efforts in support of the Afghan peace process and durable peace and stability in the region.

SCO's major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and create a framework for effective cooperation in the fields of politics, trade and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection etc.

SCO is an important forum for further enhancement of our deep rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards achieving SCO's multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

