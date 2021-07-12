Smart lockdown enforced in Balochistan

QUETTA: Liaquat Shahwani, Spokesperson for provincial government has said that smart lockdown in the Balochistan had been enforced to contain the spread of novel corona virus. Addressing a press conference at officers club here on Sunday, Shahwani said that cases of novel coronavirus had increased in the neighbouring countries which might affect the people, hence, preventive and precautionary measures were essential to be adopted against the virus.

He added that since lockdown enforced before the previous Eid-ul-Azha had produced positive results, therefore, he said, it had been decided to enforce smart lockdown before the coming Eid-ul-Azha so that the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the province could be contained. He said that all business centres would remain closed on Friday while shopkeepers would be allowed to run their businesses till 10:00 pm.