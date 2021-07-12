ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Sindh reports 1,118 new Covid-19 cases

Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: At least eight more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,607 and 1,118 new cases emerged when 15,998 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 8 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,607 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Murad Ali Shah said that 15,998 samples were tested which detected 1,118 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,678,919 tests have been conducted against which 347,461 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.4 percent or 317,667 patients have recovered, including 256 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,187 patients were under treatment, of them 23,326 were in home isolation, 801 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centres. He added that the condition of 739 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh govt SOPs CM Sindh Sindh reports 1,118 new Covid19 cases

