Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

KARACHI: Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Saturday announced that moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH was not sighted, and Eid-ul-Azha would be observed across the country on July 21. The announcement was made after the committee's meeting held here at Met Complex, main University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar.

He said that Zilhaj moon-sighting testimonies were not received from any part of the country, therefore, Zilhaj 01, 1442 AH will fall on Monday (July 12). Members of Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee, officials of the Pakistan Meteorological department and others were also present on the occasion.