ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business & Finance

TAAP seeks LCCI help for resolution of issues

LAHORE: The travel agents have sought help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to get their issues...
Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The travel agents have sought help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to get their issues resolved at the earliest. A delegation of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) had a meeting with the LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry to discuss the problems of travel agents. The delegation was headed by the Central Chairman of the Association Muhammad Tariq Siraj while other members included Vice Chairman Nadeem Iqbal, Executive Committee Members Yousaf Jameel Rizvi and Secretary Muhammad Amir Butt.

LCCI Vice President Tahri Manzoor Chaudhry said that the issues of travel agents should be resolved on priority as Covid-19 coupled with other problems have caused huge damage to this sector. He said that the LCII is raising the issues of trade and industry at all forums. He said that the role of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan is important and their issues must be resolved.

The delegation head said that Covid-19 has given a big blow to the travel agents. He said that the LCCI is playing a good role to get the issues of business community resolved. He said that annual recharge from the tourism industry should be abolished. He said that the travel agents should also be exempted from professional tax.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 LCCI Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry Nadeem Iqbal TAAP Muhammad Tariq Siraj Yousaf Jameel Rizvi Muhammad Amir Butt

