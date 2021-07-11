TAAP seeks LCCI help for resolution of issues

LAHORE: The travel agents have sought help of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to get their issues resolved at the earliest. A delegation of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) had a meeting with the LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry to discuss the problems of travel agents. The delegation was headed by the Central Chairman of the Association Muhammad Tariq Siraj while other members included Vice Chairman Nadeem Iqbal, Executive Committee Members Yousaf Jameel Rizvi and Secretary Muhammad Amir Butt.

LCCI Vice President Tahri Manzoor Chaudhry said that the issues of travel agents should be resolved on priority as Covid-19 coupled with other problems have caused huge damage to this sector. He said that the LCII is raising the issues of trade and industry at all forums. He said that the role of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan is important and their issues must be resolved.

The delegation head said that Covid-19 has given a big blow to the travel agents. He said that the LCCI is playing a good role to get the issues of business community resolved. He said that annual recharge from the tourism industry should be abolished. He said that the travel agents should also be exempted from professional tax.

