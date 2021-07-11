'Non-Communicable Diseases': PANAH holds global conference

ISLAMABAD: Surgeon General Nigar Johar (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) said that life is a blessing and it should be valued. Such factors are a threat to human life. Their elimination is urgently needed. The most effective way to do this is through taxation, which requires practical steps to be taken.

She was addressing a two-day international conference on "Non-Communicable Diseases" (NCDs) organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) at Riphah University Meezan Campus, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi where she was as a chief guest.

She was accompanied by Maj Gen Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani (retd), Chairman, Panah Lt Gen Azhar Rashid (retd), Major General Ashraf Khan (retd), Lt Gen Kamal Akbar (retd), Maj Gen Mazhara Ashfaq, Major General Farhan Tayyab Commandant AFIC, General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman, Cardiologist Major Naseer Ahmad Samoor, Cardiologist Brigadier Abdul Hameed Siddiqui, Rifa University Principal Lt Gen Azhar Rashid, President Pakistan Family Physician Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Consultant Physician Heart International Col Junaid Saleem (retd), Professor of Medicine Dr Shahid Ahmad, UNICEF Representatives, CTF Country Head Malik Imran Ahmed, Dr Shahid Baig, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Dr Shehzad, DrShamimSarfraz, Dr Samra and others, from other countries Dr Barry Popkin, PhD from USA University, Dr Ayub Al-Javada, Regional Advisor and Nutrition WH, Dr Abdul Basit, Associate Director, Global Health Advocacy Incubator, GHAI, Miss Elizabeth Arlene, Consultant Cardiologist Dr Nicholas Pantazopoulos attended the conference, and they also addressed the participants.

The conference started with recitation from the Holy Quran, after which the negative effects of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and their prevention were discussed. The conference consisted of three sessions. The conference was hosted by Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmad Mirza. The conference participants were informed that the risk of heart attack, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cancer, stomach, liver, stroke, obesity and other diseases can be reduced by reducing the use of unhealthy factors like tobacco, sugar etc.-PR

