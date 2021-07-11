ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Upper, central parts: Partly cloudy weather likely today

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into the upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday. A partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country on Sunday (today).

However, rain, wind, thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. A very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country over the period.

In the past 24 hours; rain, thundershower fell in upper Punjab, Islamabad, central Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Maximum of the rainfall was recorded in Hafizabad 63 mm, Islamabad Golra 55 mm, Zero Point 52 mm, Chaklala and Jhelum 42 mm, each, Saidpur 35 mm, Shamsabad 32 mm, Malam Jabba 26 mm, M.B. Din 23 mm, Bokra 19 mm, Islamabad Airport 18 mm, Lasbella 15 mm, Rawalakot 13 mm, Chakwal 11 mm and Panjgur 10 mm.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country. Maximum temperature was witnessed in Nokkundi 47 degrees Celsius, Dalbandin, D I Khan 45, each and Sibbi 44.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

