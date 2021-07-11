Rashid predicts better govt-opposition ties after AJK polls

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed optimism that the relations between the government and the opposition would further improve after July 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Talking to reporters, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a dead horse now and ties between the government and the opposition would further improve after the AJK elections.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the AJK elections and would form the government in Kashmir.

He said that he would accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan in three-day campaign for the AJK elections.

The prime minister will address five to six public gathering in Kashmir, he said.

The Interior minister said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan would not allow use of its soil against any other country, he said, adding that we also hope that the Taliban would also not allow the TTP and other anti-Pakistan forces to create instability in Pakistan.

He said that the present government was making efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan would accept the decision made by the people of Afghanistan regarding their country’s future.

Rashid reiterated that there would be no dialogue with India until it restored the Indian occupied Kashmir’s autonomous status and took back its decision of August 5, 2019. To a query, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would still complete his five years, even after “the under 19” visits the United States (US), in an apparent reference to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Responding to a question about Nullah Lai project, he said that it would be completed within three years.

