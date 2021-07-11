ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

District council declares Germany’s first-ever ‘cyber-catastrophe’

Reuters 11 Jul 2021

BERLIN: A district council in eastern Germany has declared a disaster after its computer systems were paralysed by a hacker attack in what the federal cybersecurity watchdog confirmed was the country’s first-ever “cyber-catastrophe”.

Hackers knocked out the IT operations of the municipality of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Saturday.

“We are almost completely paralysed,” the spokesperson said, adding its offices would probably remain offline next week and giving no indication of when services would resume.

The municipality declined comment on the identity of the attacker or whether they had made a ransom demand, citing a police investigation. Security sources say German local governments often run outdated and poorly maintained software systems that could be wide open to cyberattack. The rural district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, with a population of 157,000, is for the time being unable to pay out welfare benefits. Its consequent catastrophe declaration is a formal step that allows it to call for federal help.

The cyberattack is the latest in a series of incidents targeting public infrastructure, including the recent takedown of the US Colonial Pipeline, while extortionists have also targeted widely-used IT applications with ransomware attacks.

hackers district council in eastern Germany Germany’s first ever ‘cyber catastrophe’ IT operations federal cybersecurity watchdog

District council declares Germany’s first-ever ‘cyber-catastrophe’

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar

Senate session summoned

India's investment appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

US mulling downsizing embassy in Kabul amid deteriorating security situation: WSJ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.