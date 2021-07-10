Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar Friday held a meeting with the chairmen of Board of Directors of Distribution Companies (Discos) and discussed different issues related to service delivery.

Chairmen apprised the Minister about the issues being faced by their respective companies and the decisions taken to improve service delivery and sort out other issues.

Addressing the chairmen, the Minister said that Discos have to give more focus to provision of facilities to consumers as the government has made Boards independent in real terms.

Minister maintained that sector experts have been given representation on the Boards and it is the responsibility of Boards to run the affairs of Discos efficiently, adding that Power Division will extend all possible cooperation with the Boards. Meanwhile, SAPM on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar, held a meeting with the Chairmen of six Boards of Discos. He had recommended the names of Chairmen and Board members of Discos.

In a tweet, Tabish Gauhar said he met with the chairmen of the BoDs of six Discos. A subtle but paradigm shift is underway to make Discos more consumer centric as they prepare for the wholesale commodity market, transfer of management control to the private sector and loss of monopoly in the next two years.

Senate Standing Committee on Power, has, raised questions on the selection criteria of Discos Boards. Many of the Board members either worked in KE or in organisations which have nothing to with power distribution system.

The Standing Committee has indicated that it would seek the CVs of Board members and Chairmen to evaluate their experience in respective fields.

