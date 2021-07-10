Torturing, blackmailing couple: Police arrest fifth suspect

ISLAMABAD: The City police on Friday arrested fifth suspect allegedly involved in torturing and blackmailing a couple. Police official said the police have arrested Bilal Marwat, the fifth suspect in the torture of a couple. Police have earlier arrested four people involved in the incident, they said.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamilur Rehman informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was personally monitoring the case. The IGP said the police were "using all available resources and scientific methods" to gather evidence against the suspects.

The main accused, Usman Mirza, and his two accomplices, Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan were arrested on Wednesday by the police after a video of the couple being assaulted, sparked outrage on social media. The fourth accused named in the FIR was arrested on Thursday.

A local court extended the physical remand for four days of three suspects, who were allegedly involved in the torturing and blackmailing of a couple after recording their disturbing video. The three suspects, Usman Mirza, Attaur Rehman, and Farhan, were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Waqar Gondal by the Golra Police Station.

Golra police station registered the case against the suspects under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

