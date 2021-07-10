Park Lane case: AC extends remand of two accused till 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, extended remand of two accused of the Park Lane case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, till July 27.

The Accountability Court-I Judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, extended the judicial remand of two accused former member environment Capital Development Authority (CDA) Mian Waheed uddin and former Deputy Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal.

The NAB had arrested both the accused on June 12 for illegally transferring state land measuring 118 kanals and14 marlas in favour of M/s Park Lane Estate (Pvt) Ltd.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, UzairNaeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021